Fears over Qatari exposure should not become paranoia

Emerging market loan bankers are used to a little political drama but the recent spat between the Saudi-led group of six Arab states and Qatar has caused doubts about whether to engage in deals with Qatari exposure. This stance is understandable for pure Qatari credits but the penumbra of uncertainty has spread to entities at one remove from Qatar. Banks should hold the line and not be put off lending.