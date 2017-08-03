Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Fears over Qatari exposure should not become paranoia

Emerging market loan bankers are used to a little political drama but the recent spat between the Saudi-led group of six Arab states and Qatar has caused doubts about whether to engage in deals with Qatari exposure. This stance is understandable for pure Qatari credits but the penumbra of uncertainty has spread to entities at one remove from Qatar. Banks should hold the line and not be put off lending.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 06:30 PM
On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Libya and Yemen severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over its alleged ties to terrorist groups. The move led many international banks to look again at their business in Qatar, wary of upsetting clients in the six states ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 304,262.58 1048 10.73%
2 JPMorgan 264,844.21 960 9.34%
3 Citi 189,574.61 587 6.69%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 154,739.99 709 5.46%
5 Barclays 112,085.19 478 3.95%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,666.99 10 13.68%
2 Citi 3,086.50 9 11.52%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,644.31 11 9.87%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,875.20 6 7.00%
5 JPMorgan 1,496.41 4 5.58%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,273.45 69 7.09%
2 BNP Paribas 15,599.19 98 6.40%
3 Goldman Sachs 13,736.97 57 5.64%
4 HSBC 12,718.21 83 5.22%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,330.52 72 5.06%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,723.41 160 6.61%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,407.21 113 6.55%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,174.23 92 5.72%
4 BNP Paribas 26,606.15 164 5.22%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.59%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%