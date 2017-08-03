Watermark
Marlette Funding preps deal as industry heads for “critical quarter”

Online lender Marlette Funding is marketing a securitization this week, as the wider marketplace lending industry gears up for an important fourth quarter.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 06:15 PM


Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Citi are joint lead managers on the $312m deal, according to a source briefed on the matter. The deal is backed by unsecured consumer loans, which the company originates through Cross River Bank (CRB), and then repurchases before selling to third party loan ...

