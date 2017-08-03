ESMA gives Indian CCPs equivalence

When determining the list, ESMA investigates each CCP's national regulator supervisory framework before deciding whether it is ‘equivalent’ to the European area under the EMIR framework.
On September 27, ESMA added Indian Clearing Corporation, National Securities Clearing Corporation and MCX-SX Clearing Corporation to the list.Ten CCPs have now been ...
