KKR sells half its stake in Pets at Home for £119m

The sale of 61m shares was launched after the market close at guidance of 195p to market, a maximum discount of 9.7%. At that price, the trade is worth £118.95m.BAML said at about 6.20pm that the trade was covered, and orders not at 195p risked missing out. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.