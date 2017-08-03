Watermark
Liberbank’s €500m rights issue on for November as holders back it

Liberbank’s shareholders today approved all the resolutions at its general meeting, including a €500m rights issue, which Deutsche Bank and Citigroup had already pre-underwritten.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 07:00 PM

The deal was proceeding smoothly and on track, a banker working on it said. As planned, the pricing will be announced after Liberbank has issued its third quarter results on November 3, and the rights issue will be executed then.

The bank’s share price fell 18% from €0.97 ...

