Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US Treasury looks to ease ABS regs, says Dodd-Frank ‘went too far’

A capital markets report from the US Treasury said that post-crisis regulation has hindered the US securitization market, and proposes a set of regulatory tweaks largely away from Congressional involvement to ease the burden on market participants.

  • By David Bell
  • 07:00 PM

The measures proposed by the Treasury are aimed at easing capital requirements imposed on banks holding securitizations, loosening risk retention and boosting the liquidity of the secondary market for the instruments by adjusting bank liquidity standards.

“Dodd-Frank and various rulemakings implemented to address pre-crisis structural weaknesses in the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 5,262 21 11.37
2 Citi 4,628 16 10.00
3 BNP Paribas 3,352 13 7.24
4 Credit Suisse 2,783 8 6.01
5 Rabobank 2,633 4 5.69

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 93,007.56 267 13.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 86,729.03 253 12.14%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 68,996.55 213 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 50,213.81 159 7.03%
5 Credit Suisse 40,548.65 123 5.68%