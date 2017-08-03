Eurex makes play for rates clearing business with new partnership model
Deutsche Boerse-owned Eurex Clearing has announced a new partnership programme, six months in the making, that will offer its clearing members revenue share and governance rights.
Eurex Clearing’s partnership programme is a determined move to establish an OTC interest rate clearing service that is based in the European Union. Since the UK’s vote to leave the EU, clearing houses for euro-denominated swaps have become one of Brexit’s most politically charged lines of debate in
...
