BCBS eases up on derivs funding ratio
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), which is working to improve the stability of financial markets after the 2008 crisis, on Friday announced it would soften its terms on banks' derivatives liabilities.
The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), a part of the Basel III reforms, requires banks to maintain a “stable funding profile” against their assets and off-balance sheet activities. Under the requirement, banks would have to keep a ratio of available stable funding to required stable funding of over
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.