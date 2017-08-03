Funding scorecard: French agencies

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Total funding requirement
|% raised
|Date
|AFL
|€850m
|€900m
|94%
|Oct 6
|Bpifrance
|€6bn
|€6.5bn-€8bn
|82%
|Oct 6
CDC
|€2bn
|€3bn
|67%
|Oct 6
Unédic
|€5bn
|€5bn*
|100%
|Oct 6
|SNCF Réseau
|€5.1bn
|€5bn
|100%
|Oct 6
* of guaranteed EMTN programme.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.