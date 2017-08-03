Watermark
Funding scorecard: French agencies

This week's scorecard looks that the funding progress of French agencies as we move into the fourth quarter.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 02:15 PM

BorrowerAmount raisedTotal funding requirement% raisedDate
AFL€850m€900m94%Oct 6
 Bpifrance€6bn€6.5bn-€8bn82%Oct 6

CDC		€2bn€3bn67%Oct 6

Unédic		€5bn€5bn*100%Oct 6
SNCF Réseau€5.1bn€5bn100%Oct 6

* of guaranteed EMTN programme.

