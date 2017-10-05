Watermark
Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 54,831.82 247 9.74%
2 HSBC 53,584.04 285 9.52%
3 JPMorgan 49,513.73 209 8.80%
4 Deutsche Bank 26,857.65 107 4.77%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 23,438.54 168 4.16%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 16,490.89 44 14.53%
2 HSBC 14,252.76 32 12.56%
3 JPMorgan 13,586.49 46 11.98%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,981.54 36 8.80%
5 Santander 9,027.07 34 7.96%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 23,653.80 79 13.13%
2 Citi 21,514.57 72 11.94%
3 HSBC 15,694.23 59 8.71%
4 BNP Paribas 9,898.80 29 5.49%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,544.60 25 5.30%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 ING 2,729.06 23 8.75%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 7.38%
3 UniCredit 2,290.31 17 7.35%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,180.06 9 6.99%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,584.45 16 5.08%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 AXIS Bank 11,388.67 154 23.01%
2 ICICI Bank 5,143.70 131 10.39%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,720.64 131 9.54%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,473.33 37 7.02%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,469.67 59 4.99%