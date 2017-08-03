Watermark
Mann+Hummel's green Schuldschein swells on strong demand

German filter maker Mann+Hummel has joined the flock of borrowers issuing green Schuldscheine, raising €400m with a multi-tranche deal that closed on Wednesday.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03:15 PM

Mann+Hummel’s Schuldschein — which has a second opinion on its greenness from Sustainalytics — was increased from €250m. The company makes filters, including for cars.

Lead managers BNP Paribas, ING and LBBW offered lenders six, seven, eight and 10 year euro tranches of fixed and ...

