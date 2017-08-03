Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Buy-back helps Hungary to reduce FX debt to 23%, says AKK

After several years financing in the domestic and Asian markets, Hungary turned its attention to the next stage of reducing its external liabilities this week, and was overwhelmed by the positive response to its euro dollar switch, Gyorgy Barcza, CEO of Hungary’s debt management agency (AKK), told GlobalCapital.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:00 PM
“The idea [of the buy-back] has been circulating since 2015,” he said. “Hungary has a relatively large amount of dollar debt. First we concentrated on financing form domestic sources, which seemed to be the major issue behind our then non-investment grade rating. In 2016 we reduced our FX ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 54,831.82 247 9.74%
2 HSBC 53,584.04 285 9.52%
3 JPMorgan 49,513.73 209 8.80%
4 Deutsche Bank 26,857.65 107 4.77%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 23,438.54 168 4.16%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,490.89 44 14.53%
2 HSBC 14,252.76 32 12.56%
3 JPMorgan 13,586.49 46 11.98%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,981.54 36 8.80%
5 Santander 9,027.07 34 7.96%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 23,653.80 79 13.13%
2 Citi 21,514.57 72 11.94%
3 HSBC 15,694.23 59 8.71%
4 BNP Paribas 9,898.80 29 5.49%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,544.60 25 5.30%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,729.06 23 8.75%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 7.38%
3 UniCredit 2,290.31 17 7.35%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,180.06 9 6.99%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,584.45 16 5.08%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,388.67 154 23.01%
2 ICICI Bank 5,143.70 131 10.39%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,720.64 131 9.54%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,473.33 37 7.02%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,469.67 59 4.99%