Chinese M&A back on the agenda after regulatory crackdown

When ChemChina announced its $44bn acquisition of Swiss pesticides group Syngenta last year, it was heralded as the arrival of Chinese conglomerates on the global M&A stage.18 months later, and investors seem less convinced as Syngenta was forced to postpone a $7bn bond linked to the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.