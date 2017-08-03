Watermark
Chinese M&A back on the agenda after regulatory crackdown

After a year-long barrage of regulatory intervention, Chinese corporates are re-emerging on the international deal making scene, and this time they are here to stay, writes David Rothnie.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 12:15 PM

When ChemChina announced its $44bn acquisition of Swiss pesticides group Syngenta last year, it was heralded as the arrival of Chinese conglomerates on the global M&A stage.

18 months later, and investors seem less convinced as Syngenta was forced to postpone a $7bn bond linked to the ...

