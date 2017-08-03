Siemens lights up blocks market with €1.2bn Osram exit

The block of 18.15m shares, a 17.34% stake, is worth €1.21bn, based on the €67.06 closing price of Osram on Wednesday. Shares in Osram have risen 34.6% this year, giving the company a market cap of €7bn.The company was the lighting division of Siemens for decades, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.