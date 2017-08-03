Watermark
Heavy hitters return to European CLO market

BlackRock and GSO are back in the European CLO market this month, following four deals in September from Accunia, Tikehau Capital, Cairn Capital and Partners Group.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:00 PM
BlackRock sold the triple-A notes of Harvest XVIII at 85bp over Euribor. Credit Suisse was the arranger of the deal. The spreads matched Partners Group's deal last month and came in tighter than deals from both Cairn and Accunia which sold triple-A notes at 86bp and 87bp over ...

