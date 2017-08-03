SMFG starts Japanese green train with seven year

Guidance for SMFG's deal was set in the 45bp area over mid-swaps, tightened from 55bp-60bp in initial price thoughts. Final terms had not been set when GlobalCapital published.“Given the extensive roadshow I guess most people have done their work so there is not such a huge rush to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.