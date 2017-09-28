India’s GIC Re sets range for Rp114bn IPO

GIC Re has set guidance at Rp855-Rp912 per share for its IPO that will run from October 11-13, according to local press reports on Wednesday, citing a public notice. GlobalCapital Asia could not independently verify the information at the time of writing.The Indian government, which wholly-owns the reinsurer, ...
