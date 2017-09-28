Reliance Jio dials banks for $1.5bn refinancing

The company is holding discussions with the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners of the old facility, and is probably going to maintain the original maturity of the underlying loan, said two bankers involved in the conversations.That deal had two sections — a $1bn 5.5 year portion and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.