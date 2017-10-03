Hyatt portfolio, Standard Hotel set for CMBS as JPM warns on sector
Lone Star’s portfolio of Hyatt properties and a Hong Kong fund’s loan on the Standard Hotel in Manhattan are both expected to surface in the CMBS market soon, as JP Morgan warns the sector still has credit concerns worthy of more attention.
Lone Star acquired the $590m portfolio of 38 Hyatt properties in September 2014, before securitizing them in February 2015 in a $340m CMBS deal, Hyatt Hotel Portfolio Trust 2015-HYT. The original loan, extended by JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, had a two year tenor with three one year
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.