Citi and Miliband launch partnership to train young refugees

With 65m people displaced worldwide, the refugee crisis can seem insurmountable. But despite this daunting scale, initiatives are being tried that could help some of those affected. Citigroup’s charitable foundation is giving $2m to a project to train refugees for the job market and entrepreneurship, in Greece, Jordan and Nigeria.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 03 Oct 2017

As with all its ventures of this kind, Citi is working with a partner, in this case the International Rescue Committee, founded by Albert Einstein in 1933 to help get refugees into the US.

David Miliband, the former UK foreign secretary, is now CEO of International Rescue, and ...

