Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EIB readies sterling tap

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has picked two banks to run the books for its eighth sterling trade of the year.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 03 Oct 2017

The supranational mandated HSBC and RBC Capital Markets to sell a £250m no-grow tap of its September 2021 line. The leads have circulated initial price thoughts of 34bp area over the 3.75% September 2021 Gilt.

The tap will take the amount outstanding to £1.5bn.

EIB has ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,407.04 21 8.69%
2 HSBC 15,528.79 22 8.22%
3 Barclays 13,810.04 20 7.31%
4 BNP Paribas 13,600.58 19 7.20%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,661.40 23 6.71%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 42,267.31 110 11.28%
2 JPMorgan 41,900.35 107 11.19%
3 HSBC 29,965.98 72 8.00%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,058.08 88 7.76%
5 Deutsche Bank 23,990.33 57 6.41%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,962.39 92 7.62%
2 UniCredit 30,792.88 97 7.34%
3 Goldman Sachs 28,857.26 77 6.88%
4 BNP Paribas 28,720.07 60 6.85%
5 JPMorgan 26,933.52 83 6.42%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 79,380.34 275 7.24%
2 JPMorgan 78,651.02 457 7.17%
3 HSBC 72,684.73 251 6.63%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 59,394.69 183 5.41%
5 Goldman Sachs 56,093.23 149 5.11%