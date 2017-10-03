BoE: Brexit poses clearing disruption threat

A record of the FPC meeting held on September 20 and published today, also added that the Bank of England was continuing to engage with clearing houses and firms in their contingency planning for Brexit.The new draft legislation, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.