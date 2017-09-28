21Vianet squeezes through narrow window with $100m tap

The issuer, a Chinese internet data centre services provider, had $100m left of a quota approved by the National Development and Reform Commission from its last outing. So it decided to tap the market again following reverse enquiry, according to a banker close to the deal.“It was ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.