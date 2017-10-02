Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ICE to clear Saudi Arabia CDS

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), an operator of exchanges and clearing houses, on Monday announced clearing services for CDS referencing Saudi Arabia, as well as for a host of emerging market and Asia-Pacific corporate single names.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 02 Oct 2017

The news comes after Saudi Arabia issued $12.5bn of debt in a triple tranche bond transaction last Wednesday. 

ICE Clear Credit, the exchange operator's US-based CDS clearing house, will also start clearing Republic of Kazakhstan-referencing CDS, as well as ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 328,719.89 1252 8.88%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 304,306.69 1050 8.22%
3 JPMorgan 298,775.76 1370 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 225,119.26 744 6.08%
5 Barclays 215,177.73 835 5.81%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,476.20 158 6.59%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,345.11 112 6.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,174.23 92 5.75%
4 BNP Paribas 26,480.37 163 5.22%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.61%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,190.76 75 9.25%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,609.48 78 7.52%
3 UBS 14,433.01 56 6.95%
4 Citi 14,068.14 87 6.78%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,649.13 69 6.09%