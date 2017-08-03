ISIN service for OTC derivatives launched
A subsidiary of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) today launched its offering for the creation of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISIN) for over-the-counter derivatives.
The London-based Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB) was created by ANNA in response to the European legislation, Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II), which mandates for more transparency in financial markets. ISINs identify different securities like bonds and equities, and are used for clearing and settlement as
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.