Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ISIN service for OTC derivatives launched

A subsidiary of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) today launched its offering for the creation of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISIN) for over-the-counter derivatives.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 01:30 PM
The London-based Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB) was created by ANNA in response to the European legislation, Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II), which mandates for more transparency in financial markets. ISINs identify different securities like bonds and equities, and are used for clearing and settlement as ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 328,323.87 1249 8.89%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 304,176.76 1048 8.24%
3 JPMorgan 297,950.46 1350 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 224,477.85 737 6.08%
5 Barclays 215,052.73 834 5.82%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,476.20 158 6.59%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,345.11 112 6.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,174.23 92 5.75%
4 BNP Paribas 26,480.37 163 5.22%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.61%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,168.43 75 9.24%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,593.89 78 7.52%
3 UBS 14,433.01 56 6.96%
4 Citi 14,052.55 87 6.78%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,649.13 69 6.10%