Berlin Hyp goes long for second senior green

The mandate comes just
over a year after its first seven year senior green deal. Many of the German bank’s outstanding covered and unsecured bonds have a maturity of between five
and seven years, but the new trade will be long-dated with the exact maturity
undecided.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.