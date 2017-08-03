Barclays guns for sterling sweet spot

Carney told the BBC that the Bank of England would look to “ease its foot off of the accelerator” in terms of monetary policy, while warning against growing levels of personal debt in the UK.Market participants said that the news was unlikely to affect Barclays’ sterling ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.