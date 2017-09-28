Overseas Chinese Town, Yinson launch senior perps
Overseas Chinese Town (OCT) managed to capture the last window before China’s Golden Week holiday to price a $800m senior perpetual bond. Malaysia’s Yinson Holdings had a similar idea, selling a $100m perp.
Joint global co-ordinators China Everbright Bank Hong Kong branch, ICBC International and DBS set initial price guidance for OCT’s perpetual non call three bond at the 4.75% area. Thanks to strong indications of interest and a generous initial
guidance, the order books were over $1bn within an hour
