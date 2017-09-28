Axis Bank loans banker bound for Cantor Fitzgerald in HK
The head of credit for Axis Bank in Hong Kong has resigned and will be joining financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald in October, sources told GlobalCapital Asia.
Vaibhav Chadha, a vice president at Axis
, will have his last day at the Indian lender on October 6. He is set to join Cantor as a managing director shortly thereafter, the sources said. He will continue to be based in Hong Kong and report to Rousseau
