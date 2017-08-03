Watermark
RMB round-up: ADB adjusts China growth forecast, China current account surplus down in H1, Philippines starts Panda roadshow in China

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) revises up its China economic growth forecast, China’s current account surplus falls to $69.3bn in the first half, and officials from the Philippines begin their roadshow for the country’s first Panda bond issuance.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 07:00 AM

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.78
2 CITIC Securities 22.01
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 10.16
4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.90
4 Everbright Securities 7.90

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 19-Sep-17 Skyworth Digital Holdings China 2,000
2 14-Sep-17 Bank of China (Hong Kong) (BOCHK) China 9,000
3 05-Sep-17 Joy City China 1,000
4 01-Sep-17 Rusal Russian Federation 500
5 23-Aug-17 Daimler Germany 5,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 33.47
2 JP Morgan 33.07
3 Barclays 6.69
3 Citi 6.69
3 HSBC 6.69

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 28-Sep-17 National Bank of Canada Canada 600
2 22-Sep-17 Royal Bank of Canada Canada 900
3 01-Jun-17 Ocean Wealth (Parent: China Orient Asset Management) China 632
4 11-Apr-17 Bank of China Johannesburg Branch (BOC Johannesburg) China 1,500
5 22-Feb-17 Ocean Wealth (Parent: China Orient Asset Management) China 850