Mexichem shrugs off Treasury wobble in LatAm show of strength

Baa3/BBB-/BBB rated Mexichem priced $1bn of 10 and 30 year bonds inside its own curve on Wednesday, according to bankers both on and away from the deal, and then saw the two tranches grind around 5bp inside re-offer the following day.“It was inside the curve no matter how ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.