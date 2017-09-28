Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Mexichem shrugs off Treasury wobble in LatAm show of strength

Mexican chemicals company Mexichem earned praise from bankers for its bond execution and then showed that it is possible to price tightly and trade up.

  • By Oliver West
  • 28 Sep 2017

Baa3/BBB-/BBB rated Mexichem priced $1bn of 10 and 30 year bonds inside its own curve on Wednesday, according to bankers both on and away from the deal, and then saw the two tranches grind around 5bp inside re-offer the following day.

“It was inside the curve no matter how ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 51,899.43 243 9.56%
2 HSBC 50,921.60 282 9.38%
3 JPMorgan 46,932.66 206 8.65%
4 Deutsche Bank 25,572.31 105 4.71%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 23,339.35 167 4.30%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,328.89 43 15.22%
2 HSBC 13,628.00 31 12.70%
3 JPMorgan 13,586.49 46 12.66%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,682.00 34 9.02%
5 Santander 7,864.84 32 7.33%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,659.72 68 12.07%
2 JPMorgan 18,593.90 75 12.03%
3 HSBC 11,226.91 57 7.26%
4 BNP Paribas 9,609.48 28 6.22%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,255.29 24 5.99%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,729.06 23 8.76%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 7.39%
3 UniCredit 2,251.32 16 7.23%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,180.06 9 7.00%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,584.45 16 5.09%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,189.38 149 23.20%
2 ICICI Bank 4,948.73 126 10.26%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,579.85 127 9.49%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,424.15 36 7.10%
5 HDFC Bank 2,421.32 66 5.02%