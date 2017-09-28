Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lat Am pipe promises more rare names

One rare and one debut issuer from Latin America are meeting bond investors as bankers say that a quieter couple of weeks of activity is no indication of a slow end to the year.

  • By Oliver West
  • 28 Sep 2017
Colombia’s largest lender, Bancolombia, will kick-off a roadshow on Tuesday, October 3 as it looks to raise up to $1bn of dollar-denominated 10 year tier two notes. The deal, which will be used to fund a tender offer for existing bonds, would be the bank’s first in five ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 51,899.43 243 9.56%
2 HSBC 50,921.60 282 9.38%
3 JPMorgan 46,932.66 206 8.65%
4 Deutsche Bank 25,572.31 105 4.71%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 23,339.35 167 4.30%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,328.89 43 15.22%
2 HSBC 13,628.00 31 12.70%
3 JPMorgan 13,586.49 46 12.66%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,682.00 34 9.02%
5 Santander 7,864.84 32 7.33%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,659.72 68 12.07%
2 JPMorgan 18,593.90 75 12.03%
3 HSBC 11,226.91 57 7.26%
4 BNP Paribas 9,609.48 28 6.22%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,255.29 24 5.99%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,729.06 23 8.76%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 7.39%
3 UniCredit 2,251.32 16 7.23%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,180.06 9 7.00%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,584.45 16 5.09%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,189.38 149 23.20%
2 ICICI Bank 4,948.73 126 10.26%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,579.85 127 9.49%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,424.15 36 7.10%
5 HDFC Bank 2,421.32 66 5.02%