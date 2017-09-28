Watermark
Swinburne: euro clearing is becoming a "political football"

The doyenne of derivatives policy in Europe, Kay Swinburne MEP, warned on Thursday that political urges in the European Union risked tainting the oversight of foreign clearing houses.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 28 Sep 2017

Her keynote speech at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association annual Europe conference in London followed the European Commission's proposal in June to change the system of oversight of foreign central counterparty (CCP) clearing houses. 

One of the clauses in the proposal could require foreign CCPs deemed “systemically important” ...

