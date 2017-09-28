Swinburne: euro clearing is becoming a "political football"

Her keynote speech at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association annual Europe conference in London followed the European Commission's proposal in June to change the system of oversight of foreign central counterparty (CCP) clearing houses.One of the clauses in the proposal could require foreign CCPs deemed “systemically important” ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.