Eurex to add BTP options

Eurex already offers futures on the Italian government bond market, with three products trading: long, short and mid-term Euro-BTP futures.“By adding options on BTP futures, Eurex is now offering a complete suite of BTP derivatives,” said Mehtap Dinc, member of the Eurex executive board responsible for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.