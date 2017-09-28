Taxpayers are priority in CCP failure, says EU Parliament

The rules, which were unveiled almost one year ago by the EU executive, aim to prevent possible CCP failures. They oblige each CCP to draft a resolution plan, using tools such as contributions from clearing members, variation margin haircuts or the creation of publicly controlled 'bridge' counterparties....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.