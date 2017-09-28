Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Taxpayers are priority in CCP failure, says EU Parliament

European Parliament members Jakob von Weizsäcker and Kay Swinburne published a draft report on planned central counterparty (CCP) recovery and resolution rules this week.

  • By Jean Comte
  • 28 Sep 2017

The rules, which were unveiled almost one year ago by the EU executive, aim to prevent possible CCP failures. They oblige each CCP to draft a resolution plan, using tools such as contributions from clearing members, variation margin haircuts or the creation of publicly controlled 'bridge' counterparties.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 326,370.88 1235 8.88%
2 JPMorgan 297,671.42 1347 8.10%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 291,692.26 1021 7.93%
4 Goldman Sachs 223,715.16 733 6.09%
5 Barclays 214,635.80 830 5.84%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,424.60 157 6.65%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,227.22 110 6.61%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,056.35 90 5.78%
4 BNP Paribas 26,307.72 161 5.24%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,274.10 133 4.63%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 18,870.99 74 9.27%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,296.45 77 7.52%
3 UBS 14,433.01 56 7.09%
4 Citi 14,047.90 87 6.90%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,351.69 68 6.07%