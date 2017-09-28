Socar Trading to refi loan amid downgrade
The international distribution arm of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (Socar) is close to refinancing a $250m facility taken out in October last year while facing down a recent rating downgrade.
Last year’s loan for Socar Trading was a revolving credit facility which
matures on October 4. Commercial Bank of Dubai, Crédit
Agricole
, MUFG
,
Raiffeisen Bank International and Société Générale were mandated lead arrangers
and ING, Rabobank
,
BNP Paribas
,
DBS
Bank, ICBC
, KFW
and Garanti Bank were bookrunners on
