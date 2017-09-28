OCBC covereds soar in ‘one-way market’
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) issued a €500m five year covered bond on Thursday that was more oversubscribed than any previous Singaporean deal and priced inside fair value in what a lead manager described as ‘a one-way market’.
The Aaa/—/AAA rated mortgage-backed transaction due October 2022 attracted orders of €1.7bn and was priced inside
fair value, making it easily the most sought after
Singaporean deal
