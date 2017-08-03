Price is right as Saudi snaps up $12.5bn and strengthens in secondaries
Saudi Arabia cut through rising swap spreads on Wednesday to print its third jumbo transaction, bringing its funding efforts to $39bn over 12 months. The issuer kept the buyside sweet with around a 10bp new issue concession, and all three tranches were tighter in the secondary market on Thursday.
“It was well managed, came out with attractive pricing at initial price talk and has traded well on the break,” said a Dubai-based portfolio manager. “I thought they might be tempted to squeeze the pricing a bit tighter but they left something on the table for investors which
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.