BPAA prints T2, set to enter covereds

BPAA issued €100m of 10 year non-call five tier two notes at 5.625% after a roadshow in Milan on Wednesday. While an unfamiliar name for many in the market at the moment, it hopes to become a regular borrower.“We are quite keen on diversifying our funding profile ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.