BNS targets high cash price in rampant FRN market

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) opened books on a five year euro floating rate senior bond on Thursday, after recent deals from Nordea and Bank of Montreal established a market for high cash price FRNs.

With three month Euribor hovering at around minus 32.9bp, banks pricing new FRNs at tight spreads risk paying negative coupons.

An easy way for borrowers to get around the issue would be to fix coupon levels well above new issue spreads, driving up the cash re-offer price for ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 9,846.27 45 6.21%
2 UniCredit 7,570.25 62 4.78%
3 LBBW 7,242.66 40 4.57%
4 Commerzbank Group 7,108.83 45 4.49%
5 BNP Paribas 6,833.59 30 4.31%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 88,104.04 362 7.34%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 78,982.98 303 6.58%
3 Goldman Sachs 77,780.84 401 6.48%
4 Citi 75,004.35 461 6.25%
5 JPMorgan 70,925.17 342 5.91%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,557.48 256 10.49%
2 Morgan Stanley 63,953.08 261 10.39%
3 Citi 63,771.52 353 10.36%
4 JPMorgan 58,458.79 260 9.50%
5 Goldman Sachs 57,250.14 329 9.30%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 LBBW 5,487.17 19 7.34%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,349.05 21 7.15%
3 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.10%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,553.92 17 6.09%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,242.73 17 5.67%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 8,932.34 23 13.67%
2 HSBC 8,305.27 31 12.71%
3 BNP Paribas 4,593.93 24 7.03%
4 Credit Suisse 4,219.22 21 6.46%
5 Citi 4,059.10 33 6.21%