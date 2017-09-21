People news in brief, September 28, 2017

The additional staff will be a combination of both new hires as well as moving existing corporate bankers to support clients, according to a release on Tuesday.Citi will add bankers across markets along the Belt and Road, and in areas such as corporate and investment banking, capital ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.