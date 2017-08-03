Cerberus to float Bawag after 10 year turnround

In an intention to float document published on Wednesday, Bawag said its owners, Cerberus Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, planned to sell existing shares to institutional investors. There will be a retail offering in Austria.Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have been ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.