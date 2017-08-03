Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Cerberus to float Bawag after 10 year turnround

Bawag, the Austrian banking group that has been owned by Cerberus since 2007, will attempt to go public in Vienna this autumn, with an IPO that will provide a serious test of the strength of investor demand for the European banking sector.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 05:00 PM

In an intention to float document published on Wednesday, Bawag said its owners, Cerberus Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, planned to sell existing shares to institutional investors. There will be a retail offering in Austria.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have been ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 321,781.75 1218 8.91%
2 JPMorgan 292,871.15 1334 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 287,230.86 998 7.95%
4 Goldman Sachs 219,805.17 725 6.09%
5 Barclays 212,697.42 821 5.89%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,278.39 154 6.72%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,143.34 108 6.69%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,870.66 87 5.83%
4 BNP Paribas 25,698.98 148 5.19%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,075.80 129 4.66%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 18,826.02 73 9.32%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,215.44 76 7.54%
3 UBS 14,433.01 56 7.15%
4 Citi 14,014.57 86 6.94%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,351.69 68 6.12%