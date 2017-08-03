Watermark
Go to Asia edition

KfW goes super-tight in dollars as green investors pile in

KfW has punched through its conventional curve with a dollar green bond that left bankers away from the trade a similar colour of envy. More SRI supply is on the way, after the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development hit screens for Thursday’s business.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:00 PM
KfW’s leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities were already nearly 2.5 times subscribed when opening books for the no-grow $1bn September 2022 global on Wednesday morning. They took indications of interest of over $2.25bn from initial price thoughts of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,088.76 20 8.58%
2 HSBC 15,210.51 21 8.11%
3 BNP Paribas 13,600.58 19 7.25%
4 Barclays 13,491.76 19 7.19%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,661.40 23 6.75%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 41,177.92 106 11.63%
2 JPMorgan 39,421.51 106 11.14%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,725.80 87 8.12%
4 HSBC 26,238.35 68 7.41%
5 Deutsche Bank 23,191.31 55 6.55%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,962.39 92 7.67%
2 UniCredit 30,675.21 96 7.36%
3 Goldman Sachs 28,739.59 76 6.90%
4 BNP Paribas 28,496.33 58 6.84%
5 Barclays 26,617.69 64 6.39%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 77,811.85 264 7.32%
2 JPMorgan 75,557.48 438 7.11%
3 HSBC 68,925.05 246 6.48%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,897.02 180 5.54%
5 Barclays 53,257.86 172 5.01%