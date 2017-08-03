KfW goes super-tight in dollars as green investors pile in
KfW has punched through its conventional curve with a dollar green bond that left bankers away from the trade a similar colour of envy. More SRI supply is on the way, after the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development hit screens for Thursday’s business.
KfW’s leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, RBC Capital Markets
and TD Securities
were already nearly 2.5 times subscribed when opening books for the no-grow $1bn September 2022 global on Wednesday morning. They took indications of interest of over $2.25bn from initial price thoughts of
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.