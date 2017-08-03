Watermark
ICE announces FANG+ index as strategists warn on US equities

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the US exchange and clearing house operator, is launching an NYSE FANG+ index, to help investors taking exposure to high growth, liquid technology stocks.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 05:30 PM

The new benchmark will be accompanied by a quarterly futures contract, to begin trading on ICE Futures US on November 8.

ICE wants to cater to asset managers, proprietary trading firms, institutional traders and retail investors that want to gain or hedge exposure to tech stocks.

