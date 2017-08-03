Watermark
SocGen appoints global FIG head

Société Générale CIB has promoted a banker internally to head its financial institutions group in investment banking.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 04:45 PM

Jose Enrique Concejo will take over the role from January 1 next year, replacing Pierre-Yves Bonnet.

Bonnet has been head of the group for five years and will be remaining within the company, in a role yet to be revealed.

Based in Paris, Concejo and will report to ...

