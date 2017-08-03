Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Almaviva’s Ebitda adjustment raises hackles

Italian technology company Almaviva is marketing a €250m five year non-call two year senior secured high yield bond, the marketing of which has rankled investors because of its treatment of adjusted Ebitda.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 04:30 PM

Almaviva is out with whispers of 7.5%-8% with a deal that might be priced as soon as Wednesday, according to a banker off the deal and two investors. The trade is rated B2/B+.

“It’s an aggressive deal,” said one investor who is considering the trade, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 16,208.95 66 6.95%
2 BNP Paribas 14,880.59 84 6.38%
3 Goldman Sachs 13,375.11 54 5.74%
4 HSBC 12,458.30 78 5.34%
5 Deutsche Bank 11,766.27 66 5.05%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,442.63 45 7.83%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,801.82 38 6.91%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,751.46 46 6.84%
4 Credit Suisse 4,353.57 48 6.27%
5 Barclays 4,263.74 37 6.14%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,018.08 214 10.85%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,116.58 187 8.18%
3 Citi 21,099.90 168 8.17%
4 Goldman Sachs 19,527.53 136 7.57%
5 Barclays 18,228.05 120 7.06%