Parent’s $14bn default haunts APP China's bond

The paper and pulp company raised $150m from a 8.75% two year Reg S bond, sold at 99.552 or a yield of 9%, following initial price guidance at the 9% area.Bank of China (Hong Kong) and China Citic Bank International were the joint global co-ordinators, with China ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.