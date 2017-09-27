Watermark
China Forestry gets bumper response for HK$2bn debut

A HK$2bn ($256m) three year maiden loan for China Forestry Group Corp has been received warmly by international banks, resulting in a huge oversubscription, said a banker.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 27 Sep 2017


Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Chong Hing Bank launched general syndication in early August. The deal closed earlier this month with commitments from nearly 20 lenders, said the banker.

Although he declined to disclose the total amount subscribed for by the participants, ...

