China Forestry gets bumper response for HK$2bn debut

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Chong Hing Bank launched general syndication in early August. The deal closed earlier this month with commitments from nearly 20 lenders, said the banker.Although he declined to disclose the total amount subscribed for by the participants, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.