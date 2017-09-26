Watermark
CLO investors lever up against flat credit curve

With an increasing amount of leverage available in the CLO market, hedge funds are creeping up the CLO capital stack to buy higher rated bonds, while insurers slip down the capital structure to buy riskier paper.

  • By David Bell
  • 26 Sep 2017

A flat CLO credit curve has prompted buyers to adjust their buying patterns.

Some hedge fund buyers that would usually target the riskiest part of the CLO capital structure have turned to the safest triple-A rated bonds, piling on leverage to get the returns to more attractive levels, ...

