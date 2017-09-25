Watermark
Tradeweb hosts first cleared RFQ inflation swap

Tradeweb, the electronic marketplace provider, announced on Monday that it had completed the first cleared inflation swap using an electronic request-for-quote (RFQ) system.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 25 Sep 2017

The deal was executed by Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), cleared by LCH and hosted on Tradeweb’s Interest Rate Swap (IRS) platform.

The RFQ system allows counterparties to send electronic price requests to dealers simultaneously, as opposed to calling and setting up a swap that way. Tradeweb said ...

